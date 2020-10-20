EBENSBURG – A Hooversville man charged with the sexual assault of a girl in Richland Township was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday to spend at least three years in state prison.
Matthew Wayne Boncoski, 41, was sentenced by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to 36 to 72 months in prison on a charge of endangering the welfare of children and to 84 months’ state probation, to be served after his release from prison, on a charge of corruption of minors. That was consistent with the recommended sentence contained in Boncoski’s plea agreement, the judge said.
He was given credit for time already served in connection with the case.
Boncoski entered no-contest pleas to the charges, both third-degree felonies, in July, court records indicate.
He is already serving a prison sentence imposed in Somerset County earlier this year, according to information heard in court Tuesday.
In that case, he was charged with sexually assaulting a girl on several occasions in Rockwood, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was sentenced in February to nine to 24 months behind bars, court records indicate. More serious charges against him, including several felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, were withdrawn.
That sentence was set to run consecutively to another nine-to-24-month sentence he’d received in an unrelated Somerset County case, on charges of driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence, third offense, according to court records.
