JENNER TOWNSHIP – A Hooversville man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Jenner Township, authorities said.

Charles Haller, 31, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer along Keysertown Road, when he lost control and struck a telephone pole, Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said.

Haller was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m., Swank said.

State police in Somerset are investigating the cause of the crash.

Jennerstown firefighters and EMS responded along with Acosta firefighters and Boswell EMS.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

