A Hooversville-area man who is free on bond while facing a list of drug, weapons and theft charges is now accused of threatening to shoot an Altoona woman.
State police said Jesse Walters, 48, was on West Main Street in Stoystown Borough when he threatened to kill the woman with a shotgun.
The incident occurred July 25, but state police issued a public information report to media Saturday about the charges being filed.
Online court records show Walters is currently awaiting trial on charges from at least five criminal cases.
He was jailed in May 2019 after police said they stopped him at the intersection of Koontz and Whistler roads in Quemahoning Township and found drugs and "numerous" guns.
In June, the man was charged with illegally entering a farm and two businesses – including a bar – prior to the May arrest. Dirt bikes were stolen from the farm, while more than $3,800 was taken from electronic gaming machines in April, police said.
In the latest case, Walters is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing date in the case has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.