SOMERSET, Pa. – Hooversville’s decade-plus effort to upgrade its public water received a $4.6 million boost Wednesday.
The big grant was part of $26 million in awards and loans announced by the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County that two Somerset County lawmakers said will fund updates to water systems in both Hooversville and the Somerset area.
In Hooversville’s case, the $4.6 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) Grant will help enable the borough to decommission its problem-plagued treatment facility and install 23,000 feet of new water line that will be connected to a neighboring system, state Sen. Patrick Stefano and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar said.
Hooversville applied for the funding through its EADS Group engineers because its current water lines are leaking beyond repair and the source they draw from, the Stonycreek River, is sometimes unreliable and expensive to treat when the water gets murky.
Steve Spochart, director of the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County, has also been working to help bring reliable water to the borough.
Spochart said it could cost more than $7 million to both connect to the neighboring Conemaugh Township Municipal Authority system and upgrade Hooversville’s own infrastructure to receive it. He’s awaiting a decision on a $1.7 million Community Development Block Grant for which his office applied to cover the cost to link the two systems in Blough.
Hooversville’s landing $4.6 million can only help those chances, Spochart said.
“This is great news for Hooversville,” he said.
Metzgar said he was happy to lend a “helping hand” in the process – but also credited borough and municipal authority leaders for putting in the work necessary to benefit their communities for decades to come by improving their water systems.
State and community leaders often tout clean and reliable public water as a backbone to future development.
Stefano noted that both projects will also eliminate significant water loss in both Somerset and Hooversville’s systems – water that never makes it to local homes and businesses.
Somerset’s municipal authority got a $5.4 million grant and $14.5 million loan to improve its Shaffer Run Water Treatment Plant and add a 1-million-gallon storage tank – part of a process to replace dated systems that lose an estimated 30% of water, Stefano said. Hooversville’s water loss within its system is believed to be 55%.
Cambria projects also receive support
Two central Cambria County projects also received a combined $4.2 million in support Wednesday.
Ebensburg Municipal Authority received $2 million to replace water lines on High Street, one of the borough’s main corridors. Nanty Glo Water Authority received $2.2 million to replace water lines within its system, according to state Sen Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
Burns said 6,600 feet of cast-iron distribution main – line with leaded joints the state is seeking to reduce – will be replaced.
“Investing in reliable water infrastructure is essential but very costly for our local communities. This PENNVEST funding is crucial in maintaining a reliable and safe water system for our residents,” Langerholc said. “It will also ensure that user fees don’t increase dramatically to pay for these improvements.”
The PENNVEST authority was established in 1988. It includes members of the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Community and Economic Development and state lawmakers, and has awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and loans to community infrastructure projects.
“In those three decades, we have seen communities grow, aging towns and cities revitalized, and farmers take a stronger approach to responsibly managing land,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “As a result, today we cross the threshold of $10 billion invested in clean water projects by PENNVEST. This monumental achievement is a testament to the hard work of so many and a continued promise to the health and safety of Pennsylvanians.”
