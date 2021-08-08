HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. - Chad Maurer, assistant chief of Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department, said one of his firefighters was taken to UPMC Somerset after battling a blaze at a former service station in the borough on Saturday.
The man's injuries were non-life threatening and Maurer said he is doing all right as of Sunday.
Fire units from Hooversville, Stoystown, Scalp Level and Central City responded to the call that came in after 9 p.m. for the former service station on the 600 block of Barn Street off Route 403. Hooversville, Conemaugh Township and Boswell EMS also responded.
When emergencies crews arrived, they were met with "heavy smoke coming out of bay number three and number four," Maurer said.
Firefighters had difficulty entering the structure and had to cut through a garage door to gain access to the interior of the building. Once inside, they were faced with an intense fire, but had a quick knockdown, Maurer said.
A fire marshal was on scene after the blaze was extinguished, and the source of the fire is being investigated.
The scene was cleared around midnight, Maurer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.