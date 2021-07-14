Have you seen Cooper?
The 11-week old Goldendoodle belonging to Neil and Betsy Kline, of Hooversville, went missing July 2, and family and friends are hoping to bring the puppy home.
Cooper is one of eight puppies born April 22. Seven of them went to nurses at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center who have bonded over the shared experience.
“One of the litter is missing, and they’ve gone to great lengths to find him,” said Candice Rievel, breeder and Betsy Kline’s co-worker at Conemaugh. “They’ve watched these pups grow since the day they were born, and their hearts are broken.”
She said Cooper was let outside on the night he went missing. A firework scared him, and he jumped the fence and ran off.
“We have rallied around the couple to search, posting fliers and posting on Facebook,” Rievel said. “We brought in a K-9 dog to help with the search. We’re doing anything we can to help them, and it’s taken this really happy time and turned it into a sad situation.”
Fliers have been posted in Hooversville and yard signs have been placed throughout the area, asking residents to keep an eye out for the pup.
Cooper is described as light tan in color, with slightly curly fur. He has four white paws, a white cross on his chest and a small white marking on his head. He was wearing a gray collar with no tags. He is friendly and will come when called.
Rievel said the puppies brought joy to the nurses, and with one missing, it isn’t the same.
“We’re hoping, if someone has Cooper, to know we are looking for him and we want him back,” she said. “We would really like to have him back home.”
There is a $1,500 reward for Cooper’s return. Anyone with information is asked to call 814-254-2646, 814-242-3540 or 814-410-5252.
