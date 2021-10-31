HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. – In a move 15 years in the making, Hooversville Borough’s council president said he’s hopeful that bids will be awarded by spring to pump in new, reliable water to the borough next year.
It’s part of a $4.6 million move that will also provide access to public water for at least seven more customers between Blough and Hooversville who have been stuck using contaminated well water for years, said Ken Karashowsky.
Reliant on water drawn directly from an unreliable section of the Stonycreek River, Hooversville has been working for well over a decade to find a more reliable source.
Borough officials learned on Oct. 20 that they were in line to receive a $4.6 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) grant.
While another grant application is pending for the project, Karashowsky said he’s optimistic the PENNVEST grant will be enough to cover the most immediate needs.
That will involve running 8,000 feet of new water line from a Conemaugh Township Municipal Authority connection in the village of Blough to Hooversville’s tank on the eastern side of town. More than 14,000 feet of old, deteriorating borough line also must be replaced.
But the funding should also enable Hooversville to mothball its current treatment plant, which often costs a lot to operate when the Stonycreek River’s water quality becomes murky, Karashowsky said.
As planned, treated water from the Quemahoning Reservoir would now serve Hooversville’s 300 or so customers.
“This project is a godsend. It really is,” Karashowsky said, noting that the borough was surprised to learn a full grant was awarded, rather than a low-interest loan. “A lot of work and a lot of prayers went into this.”
He credited state officials, including the Department of Environmental Protection, PENNVEST and DCNR for really “understanding what we are dealing with. They understood our plight.”
Permitting is already in place for the project, meaning council could be ready to seek bids later this winter, he said. If all goes as expected, water customers would see “little or no difference” in their water rates, Karashowsky said.
Other work will also need to be completed in a future phase of the project, including replacement of old, inaccurate meters and perhaps installation of additional water lines, he said.
