HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. – A Somerset County bridge has been renamed in honor of Pfc. Howard Hahn, who died in combat during the Korean War.
The fallen U.S. Marine's family, members of the community and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, attended a dedication ceremony on Wednesday.
"As a native of Hooversville, it is only fitting to designate a bridge in Hahn's honor," Metzgar said in a statement. "His ultimate sacrifice is felt throughout the community and he deserves this bridge dedication to keep his memory alive."
Hahn was killed in action on March 19, 1953.
The bridge named in his honor is located on state Route 4021 in Hooversville Borough.
