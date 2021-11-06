JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Members of the Black community will be honored at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the first Johnstown NAACP Image Awards.
"There are a lot of unsung heroes - people who just do a lot in the community," Johnstown NAACP Treasurer and Chairman of the Image Awards Committee Bruce Haselrig said.
The event will be held virtually and in place of the group's annual Freedom Fund banquet, which is a fundraiser that supports the local branch's operations.
Haselrig said it was Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw who came up with the idea to host a virtual event while honoring community members.
Throughout the last few months the group has worked to get the event off the ground and sent out nomination forms for six categories - Arts and Entertainment; Pauline H. Gordon Minority Entrepreneur Award; Young Scholars Freedom Award; Dorothy Haselrig-Thomas Youth Freedom Award; Business/Organization Freedom Award; and the Saul Griffin Humanitarian Freedom Award.
According to the candidate criteria, individuals "for the nomination of the 2021 Image Awards will represent the mission of the NAACP that is promoting the political, educational, social and equality of rights of all persons, eliminating racial hatred and racial discrimination."
Each category also had specifications for who could be put forward.
"Normally these awards are given out at our Freedom Fund banquet but we still wanted to recognize those heroes in our community that deserve recognition for what they did," Cashaw said.
The group fielded numerous nominations - 14 just for the arts and entertainment category - and spent weeks determining who the finalists would be and interviewing those people.
Haselrig said each person the NAACP members spoke to said they were "pleased and honored to just get nominated."
During the event, Deacon Jeffrey Wilson will be the master of ceremonies.
Each category will be announced individually along with nominees and the winners will be named afterward.
In-between the announcements, clips of the arts and entertainment candidates will be shown, Haselrig said.
Both he and Cashaw noted the importance of recognizing these individuals and how excited they were to do so after canceling last year's banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-johnstown-naacp-image-awards-tickets-186361932557, and the suggested donation is $10.
For more information, visit the Johnstown Branch NAACP Facebook page.
