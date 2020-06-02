LUKA[mdash] Stephen J., 47, Northern Cambria, moved on to his heavenly home June 1, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born September 29, 1972, in Spangler, the son of Joseph J. Jr. and Dorothy (Letavish) Luka, of Northern Cambria. Survived by parents; loving wife, Holly Ann (Corio) Luka; sons,…
BENIGNI[mdash] Paul Eugene, 89, Ebensburg. Passed away May 30, 2020 Conemaugh Hospital. Born April 27, 1931 in Colver. Son of Guido and Carmella "Carrie" ( Tedeschi ) Benigni. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by his wife Rose, and three children; Lisa Ruggery, Goldsboro, NC; Barbara Al…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.