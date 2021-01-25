EBENSBURG – A Cambria County homicide trial has been rescheduled for April, court officials said Monday.
Jury selection for the trial of Paul Michael Lehman, 38, formerly of the Woodvale section of Johnstown, is now slated for April 19 and 20, with the trial itself scheduled for April 21, 22 and 23, Judge Patrick T. Kiniry said at a status conference.
The trial had previously been scheduled for the week of Jan. 18, but was postponed.
Lehman is charged with killing 19-year-old Deontaye Hurling on Nov. 22, 2018, inside a house on Steel Street in Old Conemaugh Borough. His counsel has said that Lehman will testify at trial that he acted in self-defense.
He has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of aggravated assault.
