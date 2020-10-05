The trial for the defendant in a 2018 homicide case out of Johnstown, which had been scheduled to begin Wednesday, has been postponed, court records indicate.
Jury selection for the trial in Cambria County court of Paul Michael Lehman, 38, formerly of Woodvale Avenue, Johnstown, is now scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10, with the trial itself set to begin on Nov. 12.
Lehman is charged with killing 19-year-old Deontaye Hurling on Nov. 22, 2018, inside a house in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section. He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
His attorney, Richard M. Corcoran, indicated during an August pretrial hearing that Lehman will testify at trial that he acted in self-defense.
