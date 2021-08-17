SOMERSET – Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against Dale Michael Wakefield, 29, on Wednesday when the three-day trial concludes.
Wakefield is charged with killing his cellmate at SCI-Somerset.
Wakefield, 29, now being housed at SCI-Greene, is accused of killing Joshua Steven Perry, 25, on Jan. 9, 2018.
Authorities allege that Wakefield tortured Perry, tying him up with a piece of a bedsheet and partially removing his ear before stuffing the body under the bunk of their cell.
SCI-Somerset security officer Lt. Kevin Turner testified on Tuesday that he was called to Cell 18 of the restrictive Housing Unit when prison personnel found Perry’s body.
“He was deceased,” Turner said.
Patrick Schulte and Evan Lowry, of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, on Tuesday showed the jury of seven men and five women photographs and security video taken at the prison. About 10 prosecution witnesses are expected to testify during the three days.
Wakefield is representing himself and is not expected to call any witnesses to testify. Chief Public Defender Tiffany Stanley is Wakefield’s stand-by attorney. The case is being heard before Judge Scott Bittner.
State police in Somerset charged Wakefield with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault by a life prisoner. Wakefield is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 death of a 71-year-old homeless man.
Investigators said Wakefield used a pocket knife to stab Army veteran George Mohr more than 70 times in a Bucks County bus shelter.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
