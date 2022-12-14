WINDBER, Pa. – A homicide suspect from Johnstown will go to trial in Somerset County, accused in a separate case of raping a 13-year-old Windber girl in July, authorities said.
Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, of the 1300 block of Saylor Street, was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Windber police charged Rivera with rape by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Aug. 25.
According to a complaint affidavit, Rivera and the juvenile communicated via Snapchat in July and agreed to meet at Sheetz in Windber. They later walked to a nearby residence, where Rivera allegedly assaulted her.
“He grabbed me by the throat and pushed me down the whole way,” the girl testified.
Assistant District Attorney Aaron Ling also called a Windber police officer to testify.
Rivera, who also goes by the name of “Dizzy,” sat beside public defender Benjamin Carroll. He wore handcuffs and a dark-colored Indiana County Jail outfit.
Rivera is one of eight people charged with the kidnapping and murder of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of the Ebensburg area, whose body was found Oct. 27 in Brush Valley Township.
Arrested along with Rivera were Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all from Johnstown; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana; and a 14-year-old girl from Johnstown.
State police said Garreffa had an earlier dispute with his cousin, Buchkoski, which led to the kidnapping and murder.
The seven adults charged are being held in Indiana County Jail without bond. The 14-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile facility.
