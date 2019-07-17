SOMERSET - A state prison inmate accused of killing a corrections officer in Somerset County last year had his case postponed on Tuesday over the objection of the district attorney.
Paul Jawon Kendrick, 23, is charged with murdering Sgt. Mark J. Baserman at SCI-Somerset in February 2018.
Somerset County public defender Michael Kuhn asked President Judge D. Gregory Geary for a continuance.
“So we can get experts to review medical documentation and mitigation specialist and do pre-trial motions,” Kuhn told The Tribune-Democrat.
Judge Geary granted the request and set a Sept. 30 deadline for filing pretrial motions.
District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said prosecutors are ready the trial which is scheduled for January.
“I asserted trial readiness and objected to the continuance,” she said after the proceeding.
Lazzari-Strasiser said she will seek the death penalty.
Baserman, 60, was sitting at a desk in a housing unit’s day room on Feb. 15, 2018 when Kendrick allegedly approached him and struck him in the face, knocking him to the floor, according to the Department of Corrections.
State police in Somerset allege that Kendrick, who is already serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, then punched Baserman eight to 10 times in the head and kicked him in the head. Baserman died of blunt force trauma less than two week later.
He is being housed at SCI-Smithfield.
Kendrick had been housed at SCI-Huntingdon. While there, he accused corrections officers of beating him and placing human waste in his food.
Kendrick also is being represented by court-appointed attorney David Leake, of Somerset.
