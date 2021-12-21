EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two people were in Cambria County court on Tuesday to have the contents of a search warrant suppressed due to what their attorneys say an illegal search when one of the individuals was arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2017 Somerset County homicide.
Markeus Benson, 30, and Jasmine Hinton, 27, were before Judge David J. Tulowitzki when Maribeth Schaffer, who represented Hinton, and Art McQuillan, who represented Benson, said that the search on the pair’s home in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section on April 30 was not legal.
Benson was one of five individuals arrested in connection to the deaths of Damien Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, and James Smith, 32, of Portage, after the pair allegedly stole drugs from Samson “Squad” Washington’s “stash house” in Johnstown. Staniszewski and Smith were reported missing in March 2017, and hunters in Somerset County found their remains in September 2017.
Officer Nick Scribe, of the Johnstown Police Department, testified that he arrived at the Golde Street home with Benson already in the back of a cruiser and Hinton handcuffed on the home’s porch.
According to the officer, nobody was in the home at the time but the pair’s two children, and Children and Youth Services employees were on their way to remove the children.
Scribe testified that Hinton, who owned the home along with Benson, allowed Children and Youth employees into the home to retrieve the children and their items.
He said he then told Hinton that a protective sweep would have to be conducted before the officers would feel comfortable with anyone entering the home.
According to Scribe, once officers entered the home, contraband was found by an agent from the Office of Attorney General office.
Scribe said he and another officer returned to the Public Safety Building to write an application for a search warrant for narcotics and items related to narcotics, which was granted by Tulowitzki.
Once the warrant was being executed, firearms were found, which prompted another warrant application to be written, which was granted by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein, Scribe said.
Schaffer noted that there were multiple events involving Benson and Hinton – both that day and leading up to the events of that day – led to individuals from the Office of Attorney General being present. Scribe agreed with the attorney.
Schaffer pointed out that the warrant application said a vacuum-sealed bag was recovered.
“That was prior to this search,” she said.
“Did you not tell the judge or (assistant district attorney) that approved this search warrant that this was a month prior?” she asked the officer.
“No,” Scribe replied.
Schaffer also noted that the “information given to the judge” mentioned a “prep tray,” but that was from a trash pull that was previously conducted for the attorney general’s investigation and was not listed in the inventory of the warrant findings.
“I’ve gone through all of the discovery. Do we have a picture of this alleged prep tray?” McQuillan asked.
Scribe said the evidence was to be photographed by the Drug Task Force.
When asked by the attorneys why the protective sweep was conducted, Scribe said that it was due “to the nature of the charges” the individuals were facing and noted that the charges were in relation to the 2017 double homicide in Somerset County. Only Benson faces charges in relation to the homicide.
Assistant Attorney Kevin Persio noted that the case law supports protective sweeps under certain circumstances and he felt that this case fell under those circumstances, with the two young children being in the home alone.
Joshua David Bergmann, 42, of Cresson, is awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal use of a communication facility.
Deandre Callender, 28, of Columbus, is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and conspiracy.
Samson Washington, 29, of Columbus, faces homicide, kidnapping and assault charges.
Devon Lee David Wyrick, 27, of Columbus, is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful restraint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.