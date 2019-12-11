EBENSBURG – The attorney for the 19-year-old defendant in a 2017 Johnstown homicide case said on Wednesday that he plans to ask a higher court to overturn a Cambria County judge’s recent denial of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus.
That attorney, Randall H. McKinney, of Pittsburgh, and his client, Ethan S. Williams, appeared on Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Courthouse for a pretrial status conference before Judge Tamara Bernstein.
Williams has been named by Johnstown police as the gunman who shot and killed 18-year-old Tavion C. Williamson in a Johnstown alley on Dec. 3, 2017. He was 17 years old at the time. He was arrested on Feb. 15, 2018, and faces charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault, court records indicate.
On Nov. 20, McKinney filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, objecting to what he called the “inadmissible” use of hearsay testimony at Williams’ preliminary hearing last year and asking the court to “dismiss this matter.” Bernstein ordered the denial of that petition on Nov. 26. McKinney on Wednesday filed a notice of his intent to appeal that denial to the state Superior Court.
During Wednesday’s hearing, McKinney asked Bernstein to stay the proceedings against Williams while his appeal is considered. She denied the request. After the hearing, McKinney said that he will also ask the Superior Court to stay the proceedings.
“I believe this matter is of such critical importance that I will be asking the Pennsylvania Superior Court to stay the proceedings,” McKinney said. “Any of us, at any point in time, could be accused of committing any crime, and the one thing we would want is an opportunity to confront our accusers. Ethan Williams has been sitting in jail for approximately two years, and he still hasn’t been afforded that opportunity.”
At Williams’ preliminary hearing in March of 2018, Detective Mark Britton testified that two witnesses, who he called “Witness One” and “Witness Two,” placed Williams at the scene of Williamson’s death, in an alley called Glitch Place in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section.
According to Britton’s testimony, Witness Two told police he heard a gunshot, turned around, saw Williamson on the ground and watched Williams stand over Williamson’s body and fire three more shots into his torso.
Altoona-based defense attorney Thomas Dickey, who represented Williams at the time, objected during the hearing to the use of hearsay evidence – that is, Britton’s testimony as to what he was told by witnesses, rather than testimony from the witnesses themselves.
Dickey argued that Williams had the right to face his accusers and said the witnesses’ statements should be thrown out unless they appeared in court to testify. He said that “there are some serious doubts as to the credibility and truthfulness of the statements” and that those statements were all that linked Williams to the shooting.
Assistant District Attorneys Arnold Bernard Jr. and Kevin Persio said during the hearing that police were seeking to protect the witnesses’ identities. Bernard cited “safety concerns for the individuals at this stage.” District Judge Kevin Price went on to hold all charges against Williams for court.
Williams in August dismissed Dickey as his attorney and later retained McKinney.
In the Nov. 20 petition that was denied by Bernstein, McKinney cited a 1990 Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that he said held “that hearsay testimony, standing alone, is insufficient to establish prima facie evidence at a preliminary hearing.” He argued that “any attempt by the Commonwealth to rest their prima facie case based solely on hearsay evidence must be rejected.”
Williams’ trial is scheduled to take place in April. Court records indicate that he is being held at Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg.
