A celebration of music, ministry and community will be held July 20 at Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The Hometown Celebration will take place from noon through 5 p.m., and according to the event’s organizer, it will be a gathering to inspire a positive change for the city and its residents.
“The goal is to bring churches and to bring some nonprofits and organizations together whose sole goal is to help the city,” said Gary Hale, president of Gateway to Christ Ministries, and event organizer. “One of the things I want to try to do is bring people together to realize that if we don’t change the lives of people, we’re going to change the life of this city.”
Hale said the family event will be highlighted with a children’s program from noon to 1 p.m., which will feature live music, Bible stories, puppets, prizes and a free lunch.
The children’s ministry hour will be followed by contemporary Christian music and dance, along with clowns, a free clothing bus for all ages, free food and games.
“We want to make this a great event for the city that people can remember,” Hale said. “It is a celebration of our city, and when we work together we can actually make this a better place.”
There is still time to volunteer or vendor at the community event, Hale said. Those interested in hearing more about the upcoming event are being encouraged to contact Hale at 814-619-8257 or by email at garyhalemissionary.com
“I’m not alone in this,” Hale said. “We want to make an impact in the city.
“Our goal is to bring hope to all through working together to bring restoration to all who call on Jesus and continue to unite our city.”
