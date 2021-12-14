A Homer City woman died on Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in White Township, near Indiana, state police in Indiana said.
The 82-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Ford Focus that collided with a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck on U.S. Route 422 near Route 954.
The car entered the highway from the South Sixth Street exit ramp at 9:28 a.m., traveling in the wrong direction, troopers said.
The woman, whose name was not provided, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, a 52-year-old man from Northern Cambria, was not injured.
A passenger in the Ford Focus, a 78-year-old woman from Homer City, was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center and then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with major injuries, troopers said. She is expected to survive.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana Fire Association and the Indiana County coroner were at the scene.
