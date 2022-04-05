HOMER CITY, Pa. – Operators behind an Indiana County coal-fired power plant have decided to continue running the Homer City facility at full capacity.
It's a move that will preserve 129 jobs, Homer City Generaton L.P. said.
The move comes two months after the company sought extra time from the PJM Interconnection to determine the amount of power it would provide a 13-state wholesale electricity market for the 2023-2024 year.
As is, the three-unit plant has the ability to generate enough electricity to power up to 2 million homes.
The company was exploring the possibility of down-scaling to one unit, and simultaneously, exploring options to switch to renewable energy opportunities on-site, officials said at the time.
“We did a lot of hard work to examine and re-evaluate the operation and economics of our Homer City units,” said Homer City President and CEO William A. Wexler.
“We’re pleased we established a path forward with our operations, supported by a talented team of employees.”
