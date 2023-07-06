INDIANA, Pa. – A Homer City man was identified on Thursday as the person who was shot and killed by state police following an Indiana County pursuit on Monday.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman listed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for 51-year-old John Vincent Dye, who died at the scene of a vehicle chase-turned-shooting in the Homer City area.
Dye’s manner of death has not yet been determined, pending the conclusion of an autopsy report and toxicology test, Overman said.
State police have mobilized their Major Case Team to investigate whether the shooting was “justified,” according to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, state police public information officer.
That happens as procedure any time a “significant” case such as an officer-involved shooting occurs, Greenfield said.
That team is comprised of members of Troop A, including investigators and state police supervisors from Cambria, Westmoreland and Somerset counties, who will investigate alongside the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, he said.
Greenfield said the shooting occurred after one trooper attempted a traffic stop while in a marked patrol unit near Yankeetown Avenue in Center Township. At some point, the motorist attempted to flee the scene, police said.
That pursuit continued for several miles through Center Township and Homer City Borough.
Before the pursuit ended, troopers deployed tire- puncturing “stop strips” in an attempt to disable the vehicle, but the suspect continued to flee, state police wrote.
Alida Cornelius, a former Indiana resident and friend of Dye’s, said that friends and family of Dye are heartbroken and confused about the incident, saying it wasn’t like him to confront police and that he didn’t have a weapon.
The Louisville, Kentucky, woman said Dye went to a party that evening and likely had a few drinks. He didn’t have a driver’s license, so “he probably got terrified that he was going to go to jail” if he was charged with driving under the influence, she said.
She said Dye had developmental disabilities “and made wrong choices in the past.”
“But he wasn’t a violent person,” Cornelius said. “We can’t understand why they would have shot him.”
She said Dye’s friends and relatives have heard several different stories about what happened and simply want to know the truth.
Investigators have not said what prompted the initial gunfire, how many shots were fired or whether or not Dye was armed. Greenfield declined to comment on Thursday, saying there were no additional details to provide and that the investigation remained ongoing.
State police have not indicated how many troopers were involved in the pursuit into Homer City, but as procedure, anyone involved is placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing.
State police have said additional information will be provided once an investigation into the case is concluded.
