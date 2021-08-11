INDIANA – A Homer City man was jailed Tuesday, accused of assaulting a state trooper while under the influence of methamphetamine, authorities allege.
State police in Indiana charged Charles Ross, 29, with aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Ross admitted to being under the influence of meth when he allegedly ran into the path of a vehicle, trying to get hit, troopers said. He allegedly resisted being placed in a patrol car and kicked a trooper in the head.
Ross is lodged in the Indiana County Jail.
