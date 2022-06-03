HOMER CITY, Pa. – A Homer City man was jailed Friday, accused of the sexual assault of a minor, state police in Indiana said.
Troopers charged David Gene Crawford Jr., 46, with 10 felony counts including rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by threat of forcible compulsion.
Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit and the Forensic Services Unit alleged the incidents began in 2020.
Crawford was taken into custody without incident and arraigned by District Judge Christopher Welch, of Clymer.
He was sent to Indiana County Jail after failing to post $250,000 bond.
To protect the identity of the juvenile, state police said they will release no additional information.
