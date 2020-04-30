A Johnstown woman was jailed on Wednesday, accused of forcing her way into a man's apartment, knocking him to the ground and making off with money and cigarettes, authorities said.
City police charged Anna Marie Fisher, 27, who is listed as homeless, with burglary, theft and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police said the man returned to his apartment at Market Street Commons after shopping at Ideal Market on April 21.
The man allowed Fisher into the building after she told him her aunt lives in one of the apartments, the complaint said.
They both got off the elevator on the third floor. The man said Fisher was knocking softly at one of the apartments. When he turned to open his apartment door, Fisher allegedly pushed him inside and started "trashing" the apartment, the complaint said.
The man physically removed Fisher from the apartment but not before she made off with $50 and two packs of cigarettes, the complaint said.
Police said they identified Fisher from surveillance video and issued a warrant for her arrest.
Fisher was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.
