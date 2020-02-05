A homeless woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman in White Township during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Stephenie Marie Barnhart, 31, with simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Barnhart allegedly punched the woman in the head inside a Swarts Road apartment. The woman said that Barnhart became angry when she and her boyfriend were asked to leave the residence. The woman told troopers that Barnhart is homeless and lives in her car.
Barnhart was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
