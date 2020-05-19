CRESSON – A man who police say is homeless was jailed on Monday, accused of stabbing another man, sending him to UPMC Altoona for surgery, authorities said.
Cresson Borough police charged Shannon Patrick Greene, 38, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, Greene allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen during a domestic dispute in a Front Street parking lot on Saturday.
The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery and placed on a breathing machine.
The man had a second surgery on Monday, the complaint said. Police said they found blood drops on a vehicle and photographed the crime scene.
Police said they received a tip that Greene was last seen in the woods near St. Patrick's Cemetery in Tunnellhill Borough. Greene was reportedly burning copper to turn in for scrap money.
He was taken into custody without incident. Greene reportedly said it was "self defense."
Greene was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
