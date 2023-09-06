JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Homegrown Music & Community Festival has found a new home this year at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, but organizers are still promising the same local flair that’s made the event popular when it kicks off on Saturday.
“The whole point of this is to highlight what we have in Johnstown,” organizer Michael Hype said.
He and bandmate Kurt Weidlein, who play in the band Even the Odds, started the event four years ago to shine a light on area musical groups and vendors, while raising money for local charities.
Typically, the festival is held at Lorain Borough Veterans Memorial Park, but when the opportunity to perform at the arena arose, Hype and Weidlein took a chance on the move.
“Kurt and I both have always wanted to play at the Cambria County War Memorial – it’s legendary,” Hype said.
This year, Shades of June is headlining the event with The Stars Upon the Western Hills, Even the Odds and The Panels also performing.
Hype said he’s excited about the variety of bands they’ve secured this year, especially Shades of June, who performed two years ago at the Homegrown event.
“I can’t believe they’re not nationally known with the amount of stage presence they have,” he added. “Their lead singing Jill (Gontkovic) is electric on stage.”
The festival will be presented by Rocky 99.1.
Local vendors include Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Tall Pines Distillery, Good Times Ice Cream Truck, Main Street Pizzeria, Innovative Extracts, Green Thread by Rachel, Curious Creations Studios, the Cambria County Library and many more.
“This event is a celebration of the local community – our arts, our music, our food,” Weidlein said. “We want to take the passion we have for those things and have it benefit local people through the three charities we’re supporting.”
The Stork Fund, Luke Patton Memorial Foundation Fund and Jessie Tree Fund will receive all proceeds raised by the festival through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“We’re trying to make it bigger and bigger every year and raise more money for local charities,” Hype said.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Saturday with The Panels opening the show at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at a variety of local businesses, such as the Cambria County Library, Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street and Elevate on Main Street.
Vouchers can also be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at the War Memorial box office.
Concertgoers 12 and younger get in for free.
For more information, visit the Homegrown Music & Community Festival Facebook page and www.1stsummitarena.com.
