EBENSBURG, Pa. – A local lawmaker is encouraging residents to apply for a state home repair program.
According to state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, Whole-Home Repairs Program, made $120 million available state-wide as part of a bipartisan budget agreement to address housing habitability and safety concerns, provide opportunities to improve energy or water efficiency, and make housing accessible for individuals with disabilities.
The deadline for counties to apply is Jan. 31.
The program is administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Eligible applicants are county governments or a nonprofit entity that will then subsequently re-grant these funds to individuals in a future application period. Only one applicant per county will receive funding.
More information on the program is available at www.dced.pa.gov/programs/covid-19-arpa-whole-home-repairs-program.
