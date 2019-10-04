A former downtown Johnstown diner has been sold.
Hazak LLC, of Gibsonia, bought 521 Main St., the former site of Hey Day Diner, the property deed recorded shows.
The deed was recorded at the Cambria County Courthouse on Sept. 24.
An address for the company matches an address for New Kensington area developers.
The property’s new ownership indicated Wednesday in a call with The Tribune-Democrat that no final plans are in place for the building, which has several issues that need to be addressed.
The property was acquired in a $70,000 transaction, the deed shows.
