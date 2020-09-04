SALIX – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting an Adams Township man and threatening to kill him after breaking into his house, authorities said.
Robert Sean Keller, 51, of the 100 block of Tillman Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint, Adams Township police allege that Keller busted in the back door of a home in the 200 block of Main Street in St. Michael on Aug. 15, and began beating a man who was sitting in a chair.
Keller allegedly punched the man multiple times and threw him over a coffee table, the complaint said.
A woman in the home was dialing 911 when Keller fled the scene.
The victim suffered multiple injuries and complained of concussion-like symptoms.
Keller was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment.
