A home furnishings store is relocating to the Richland Town Center, next to the new Ulta Beauty store that is set to open soon.
Ulta is slated to open by mid-September, Pennswood Commercial broker of record Bob Varner said.
And a lease has been fully executed for Altmeyer's Home Store to move from the Bel-Air Plaza, 850 Scalp Ave., to a 12,000-square-foot location at the endcap of Ulta.
Altmeyer's specializes in the sale of domestics, soft home furnishings, window curtains, draperies, bedding, kitchen accessories and area rugs.
"They have been a staple in the region for many years, and will be a natural complement to the town center," Varner said in a press release.
“We’ve worked diligently over the last few years to bring a good group of new tenants to the center.”
Former tenant Bed Bath & Beyond moved out of the center in 2019, opening spaces for Ulta and Altmeyer's.
There are more store spaces available in the center – former Dress Barn and Payless spots – at the end of the strip opposite Ulta and Altmeyer's future location.
Varner said he is finalizing leases to fill those as well.
Richland Town Center is home to nearly 500,000 square feet of retail space with more than 30 stores, shops or eateries, including a Walmart Supercenter, Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Five Guys and Chili’s.
Altmeyer's relocation will open space at the Bel-Air Plaza on Scalp Avenue, which also includes Harbor Freight Tools and Dollar General.
Bel-Air Plaza, formerly owned by Zamias Services, was sold last year to Jim Fox, franchisor of Fox’s Pizza.
Fox said he is working to bring in new tenants and revitalize the plaza.
