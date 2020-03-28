For Sue Hoover’s clients, social distancing is a way of life.
As a certified nursing assistant with Interim HealthCare of Johnstown, Hoover brings medical support to those who are homebound.
She and others in the home nursing and personal care fields are often lifelines for the elderly or those with chronic health conditions.
Similar to everyone in the health care industry, the coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging time for Hoover and her colleagues. They recognize their vital roles while taking steps to protect their own health.
“We’ve always done the safety precautions,” Hoover said at Interim’s 322 Warren St. office. “Now before we go into the homes, we take our temperatures. Before going in their house, we ask them if they have been running a fever, if they have been coughing or if they have any signs of the virus.”
Interim supplies masks, gowns and gloves for its workers and has a supply of N95 masks, if needed, to care for patients with COVID-19.
Safety precautions are ingrained in the culture of the home health field, Interim Vice President Terry Morrison said.
“For years, we’ve educated our staff on practicing universal precautions,” she said. “We treat everybody as if they are infected. We have stepped that up to make sure everyone is using the gloves and cleaning more surfaces.”
Clients trust the aides who come to their homes because they see the precautions, said Sherri Rose, owner of Rose Personal Care, 227 Franklin St.
“They are comfortable with us coming in because they know we take universal precautions,” Rose said. “I’m very proud of my staff. They have been doing great work.”
Personal aides see their clients daily, providing meal preparation, cleaning and help with daily living needs, such as bathing.
“If they need something from the store, we go to the store for them,” Nealen Personal Care owner Christina Grove said. “They become family they look forward to seeing us. Unfortunately, some of them only have us.”
Coronavirus concerns have stepped up normal precautions for Grove’s staff.
“As soon as they enter the home, the first thing they want to do is wash their hands,” she said. “Then take time to wipe things down.”
In addition to countertops, tables and other surfaces, the cleaning covers telephones, remote controls, doorknobs and appliance handles, she said.
“Our challenge is to keep everybody healthy,” Grove said.
Hoover said some of her clients have asked if the service could be interrupted by COVID-19 response, but the home health workers are considered essential.
“We are just doing the things we’ve always done – helping people,” she said. “As long as they need us, we’ll be in there.”
