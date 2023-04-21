Fact and fiction bring mixed reviews on “The Pope’s Exorcist.”
In the film, actor Russell Crowe portrays Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life exorcist who carried out more than 100,000 exorcisms.
The Hollywood film uses the memoirs of Amorth to create a fictional narrative about the Italian exorcist. “The Pope’s Exorcist” premiered last weekend, and according to thenumbers.com, the movie took second at the box office and grossed $9 million.
Several factors contributed to the successful attendance – such as Crowe in the leading role, the subject matter and the film’s advertisement.
For the Rev. Brian Warchola, his attendance happened because of a close encounter. In certain circles, Warchola is known as Father Media since he attracts diverse speakers to his parish, Holy Name Roman Catholic Church in Ebensburg.
Last month, Warchola invited Father Vince Lampert, a real-life exorcist, to speak at his parish. Lampert’s talk compelled Warchola to see “The Pope’s Exorcist.”
“The first hour of the movie was good,” Warchola said, “and fairly accurate.” He did enjoy how Crowe’s character explained possession.
“Ninety-eight percent of cases can be explained through physical and mental issues,” he said. “Only 2% of the time, possession is involved.”
When asked how possession can occur, Warchola said, “Through the occult, an Ouija board, tarot cards and/or habitual sin.”
When it comes to movie sensationalism, Warchola points to the last 40 minutes of the film.
“It felt like an ‘Avengers’ movie,” he said.
“The movie took a lot of theatrical liberties. I did not like it.”
Overall, he rated the film a three out of five. He says the movie is not suitable for those younger than 18. He does recommend the movie to adults who have an interest in it.
One inquiring mind is Mary Jo Lucia. The Johnstown resident attended Lampert’s speaking engagement. However, Lucia became aware of Amorth before “The Pope’s Exorcist.”
“I discovered Father Amorth through a television biography,” she said.
“The bio was about a priest who learned from him.”
Being familiar with Amorth, she said, “I wanted to see how Hollywood treats Father Amorth, himself.”
Unlike Lucia, others based their ticket purchase on the movie trailer.
Jeff Philbin admits he is no fan of scary/horror movies. But, in the trailer, the Richland Township resident noticed that “Father Amorth is not going into battle (exorcism) alone – he uses prayer,” he said.
“Secondly, he comes across as strong and faithful,” he said.
“Therefore, I would be interested in the film.”
Fear is not a factor for Rita Jordan, of Cambria County.
“I am interested in exorcism,” she said.
“I would like to know the Catholic Church’s role in exorcism.”
There is a lot of information on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website – in a very readable presentation using a Q&A format – at www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/sacramentals-blessings/exorcism.
For Jeanine Lawn, mother of one, she offered an immediate, “No!” to the film.
“I believe in demonic possession,” Lawn said, “but the movie looks scary.”
John Yeager shares that sentiment with Lawn.
“Exorcisms make me uneasy,” said Yeager, who is Lutheran. “I love all things religion, but I’m not into the dark.”
“At this stage in my life,” he said, “I want to see something uplifting.”
Preston Hauger perceives “The Pope’s Exorcist” as too much horror and too much Hollywood.
Hauger, an Orthodox Christian, said: “A lot of movies make a spectacle out of true and serious spiritual events.”
In the original 1973 film, “The Exorcist,” a priest believes a little girl is possessed by the devil. Rotten Tomatoes, an online critic site, says, “ ‘The Exorcist’ is one of the most profitable movies ever made. This tale of exorcism is based loosely on actual events.”
Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore in downtown Johnstown, recalls watching “The Exorcist.”
“I saw the movie when it came out and I regretted it afterwards,” he said.
“Anything about exorcisms makes me uneasy.”
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
