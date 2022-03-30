EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Hollsopple man was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday after he entered a guilty plea to a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license.
Tyler Jordan Peifer, 29, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to a maximum of 23 months of probation.
Police said they found Peifer with a stolen handgun in his waistband while working at a Wendy’s restaurant on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Richland Township police were investigating a criminal case in December 2021 when they spoke with Peifer, who was working at Wendy’s.
Police allege that Peifer was carrying a stolen 9mm Glock 19 handgun in a concealment holster in his waistband, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.