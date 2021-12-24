HARRISBURG – State officials are anticipating an increase in holiday travel from 2020.
Rosanne Placey, manager of communications and marketing for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said that the number of travelers on the road is up 40% over last year and is in line with 2019 levels.
According to the commission, through Jan. 2, as many as 650,000 travelers are anticipated to use the turnpike. The commission anticipates the best days to travel will be Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
AAA projects an increase in road travel nationwide of 27.6% from last year.
Placey said that one hazard on the roadway this year is an increase in distracted drivers.
“During the height of COVID, there were fewer drivers out on the roadway, and they were mostly commercial truckers,” she said. “But those passenger vehicles that were out and about – they almost felt like, ‘There’s so few people out here I can drive at any rate of speed.’ They were driving at significantly higher rates of speed, and they were driving very distractedly, so they were on their phones for long periods of time, scrolling, like, having their phones on their lap.”
Placey said that now that more people are on the road, some drivers have slipped into bad habits.
“People have kind of forgotten safe driving behaviors. So if they were driving distractedly when there were fewer cars on the roadway,” she said, “it’s significantly riskier to be driving distractedly when you’re in the midst of holiday traffic.”
Placey advised drivers to turn off the alerts on their phones and, if possible, put their phones away while driving to help maintain awareness of their surroundings.
PennDOT is encouraging drivers to have alternative travel plans this season if they will be consuming alcohol.
Between 2018 and 2020, there were a combined 3,722 impaired driver crashes across the state from Thanksgiving eve through New Year’s Day – and 88 people lost their lives in crashes involving drunken drivers.
Last month, PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula announced that in an effort to make roadways safer, Operation Safe Holiday kicked off on Nov. 15.
Throughout Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will also conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and regular traffic safety patrols from Wednesday and through the New Year’s holiday to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.
PennDOT is also encouraging motorists to visit the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page at www.511PA.com, which allows users to see hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help them decide the best times to travel during the holiday.
PennDOT will remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible.
The “Historic Holiday Traffic” page also allows the public to view interstate restrictions.
