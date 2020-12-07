A twinkling Roxbury tradition continued Sunday.
For the 18th year, the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance kicked off the holiday season with music, merriment and the illumination of a 28-foot blue spruce tree on the bandshell’s stage.
Alliance member Chris Verbano said this year’s event attracted approximately 100 people, while the group’s Facebook page showed more than 800 viewed the event on Facebook Live as of 6 p.m.
Organizers live-streamed the event this year, recognizing COVID-19 concerns would keep some at home.
Billed as an annual end-of-year-Christmastime celebration for the grassroots group, the light-up often attracts as many as 200 people.
“It was a very abbreviated program this year. No sitting on Santa’s lap,” Verbano said following the event.
“But we were happy with the way it turned out.”
This year, the tree was donated by Joe Kanuch, of Johnstown, in memory of state police Trooper Patrick “Stu” Stewart.
The bandshell alliance keeps the tree lit each night through early January, giving area residents the entire season to see the display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.