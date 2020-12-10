Kenny Dykes, a custodian at the Russell House, 538 Park Ave., Moxham, sweeps the front porch on Thursday preparing for the 21st annual Christmas at Russell House festival display to be held Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday sweeper
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Is any of the unused clean nasal swab test kids tested?'
- Cambria County coroner investigating baby's death
- SBA reveals full list of recipients of PPP loans
- WATCH VIDEO | COVID-19 'knocking down a generation': Cambria among state leaders in recent virus deaths
- READ LISTS: Emergency PPP loans reach numerous local small businesses
- Johnstown baby's death not suspicious, coroner says
- Cambria, state set records for COVID-19 cases
- Cambria County adds 11 COVID-19 deaths, 320 new cases, as state sets daily record
- IN THE SPOTLIGHT | Somerset County man carves wood spirits, personalized images on canes
- 'Protect the most vulnerable': Cambria surges past 6,000 COVID-19 cases, 4 local counties have triple-digit increases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.