Holiday Memories | Susan Zemcik

This ceramic nativity set was made for my mother by my sister Lanee, who passed away in 1985.
There are 17 pieces and all of them are intricately painted in majestic colors.
My mom who was a very talented seamstress had sewn individual bags to store each figurine.
When my mom passed, my niece Melanna, who is my sister’s namesake, inherited the set.
Each year, she now lovingly displays it under her Christmas tree.
– Susan Zemcik, of Boswell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.