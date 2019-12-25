Holiday Memories | Marian Pittinger

This Madonna was given to my aunt Margaret for her 50th anniversary as the church secretary and organist at St. Titus Parish in Aliquippa. It was a gift from her aunt, Sister Marie Vincent of the Sisters of Charity.
Upon my aunt’s death in 1977, we brought the Madonna to our house and have it displayed every Christmas. My mom added the little angels from a Ben Franklin store. This golden Madonna serves as a nice reminder of my mom’s family and her hometown.
– Marian Pittinger, of Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.