Years ago, when my nephew and nieces were young children, they would occasionally make a Christmas ornament for my Christmas tree.

A niece made this Shelf Elf, when she was 8 years old, many years prior to the now popular “Elf on the Shelf.” It is one of my favorite treasures. It has been and always will be one of the first decorations to find a place on a branch of my Christmas tree each year.

After Christmas, Shelf Elf is carefully wrapped and stored to be ready for decorating the next year’s Christmas tree. Shelf Elf is very special and brings back so many wonderful and magical Christmas memories.

– Kathie Cowie