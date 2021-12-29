Kim Dorchak, of Beaverdale, said a white Christmas tree on a top shelf in her home was given to her by her aunt, Virginia “Gin” Jakubac. Dorchak said it was purchased in the late 1960s by her parents, Charles and Shirley Walls, for her Aunt Gin for Christmas. “My mom and dad purchased the tree at Palyosik’s Store in Sidman,” she said. “The white frame is plastic and there are multi-colored lightbulbs inside. When the tree is lit, the light shines through, giving the tree a lovely glow that changes color.” After 50 years, the tree still shines bright and gives her a glimpse of what Christmas may have looked like when her parents and aunts and uncles were young adults decorating their homes in the 1960s. “The village on the lower two shelves brings back wonderful memories of childhood Christmases at home in the late 1970s and early ‘80s,” Dorchak said. “The pieces were handcrafted by my mom’s friend, Gladys Margo-Pepoy, of St. Michael. My parents would purchase select pieces from Gladys each year, adding to the snowy village scene – from houses to snowmen to the church and more. I would watch wide-eyed as Mom carefully arranged the delicate pieces, just wishing I could play with them. All the while, Mom was reminding my older brother, Dave, and me to be careful when playing near it, and that Santa was watching. Now, it’s my job to arrange the village with care in my own home at Christmastime.”
Holiday Memories | Christmas decorations a family treasure
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- TikTok video of Christmas tree toss leads to criminal charges against Greater Johnstown students
- 2021 All-Area Football Team
- Windber seeks more bids from contractors after ballroom renovation project draws just 1 offer
- Teen accused of shooting plot released from prison on bond; list of conditions includes house arrest, GPS monitoring
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'Outpouring of love': Ebensburg gym community bands together to fulfill boy's Christmas wish
- Front Lines | 'We are prepared': Richland's school resource officer leads security, connects with students
- Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announces fall all-league selections
- Restaurant owners gather donors to make Christmas special for Johnstown families
- WATCH VIDEO | Family members turn out to support suspect in alleged shooting plot
- Special Christmas gift: TV anchor Rigby prepares for second kidney transplant – from state rep brother
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.