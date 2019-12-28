A ceramic nativity set was made by my Aunt Jo for my mother 60 years ago. My mom passed away in 1981 and I inherited the set.
When I sit at night and look at the Christmas tree I remember all of the happiness and great times we had on Christmas Eve at my mom’s house. We enjoyed exchanging gifts and eating the delicious Polish food.
Our granddaughter wrote a letter to Jesus wishing him love and a happy birthday when she was 5 years old. The letter she wrote has been under the tree next to Jesus for 26 years.
– Toni Harrington, of Johnstown
