These Dickens Christmas carolers were purchased by Jim and Nancy Conjelko at Ron Jubick’s Auction in Somerset.

Originally, the carolers were displayed in a department store in Somerset around the 1920s.

The carolers were in a state of disrepair and parts were broken.

Jim had a vision to bring them back to life. He handcrafted hands and parts of instruments so that the figures would be whole again.

Various compounds and glue were used to repair the carolers.

The figures were carefully painted with bright colors to add to the festive display.

Jim enjoys restoring old toys and figures and preserving items of the past. We call him Santa’s toy doctor.

At one point, the Dickens carolers were only displayed at Christmas, but we enjoy them so much that they are a permanent fixture in our living room.

– Jim and Nancy Conjelko, of Geistown