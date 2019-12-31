DURICA[mdash] Lee Ann, 32, Johnstown, went Home to be with our Lord December 28, 2019. Born March 23, 1987 to Paul Durica and Marci Samuelson (Elgin). Survived by parents; stepdad, Mark Samuelson; sister, Jensen Durica; nephew, Max; auntie, Missy; aunt, Shelly and husband Barry; beloved cats…
DUMM[mdash] Theresa M., 92, Nicktown, passed away December 31, 2019. Born May 23, 1927, in Nanty Glo, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Suita) Miller. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Harry H. Dumm, who died in 1989; son John "Jack" Dumm; and brothers, Andy, William and Benedict …
SCHILLING, III[mdash] George D., 47, Nanty Glo, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at home. He was born Dec. 9, 1972 in Johnstown. Son of George and Maureen (McGlynn) Schilling, Jr. Preceded in death by Grandparents George and Elizabeth (Jones) Schilling, Sr. and John and Rosemary (Kirby) McGlynn. Ge…
KOSTICK[mdash] Andy Sr., rode his scooter home to his Lord's house on December 30, 2019. Born April 22, 1934 in Shade Township to the late George and Helen (Bahara) Kostick. He was their last living child. Andy is survived by loving daughter, Terry (David); loving sons, Andy (Gina); Joe (Bri…
