Holiday Memories Arlene Hoffman

These little snow people were under my grandparents’, Charles and Mary Bolden, Christmas tree every year since 1942. I inherited the snow people, and they are put under our tree.

– Arlene Hoffman

These little snow people were under my grandparents’, Charles and Mary Bolden, Christmas tree every year since 1942. I inherited the snow people, and they are put under our tree.

– Arlene Hoffman

Tags

Recommended for you