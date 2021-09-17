JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown has been sold.
The 159-room, six-floor, full-service hotel is under contract to two individuals, Inderpal Singh and Priya Vij. An auction for the property was held earlier this week with an official announcement made on Friday afternoon.
“We will work very closely with Mr. Singh and Mrs. Vij during the closing period to make a smooth transition for employees and customers,” Michael Barletta, president of Crown American Associates, said.
The property was put up for sale by Pasquerilla Enterprises.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.