Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township is one of only 162 recipients of InterContinental Hotels Group’s Torchbearer Award for 2019.
It is IHG’s highest recognition for excellence in all aspects of operation that can be awarded to the organization’s almost 6,000 properties throughout the Americas.
Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer for IHG, The Americas, said the 93-room hotel with a high-tech business center, fitness center and outdoor pool, “embodies the heart of our brand promise.”
The local Holiday Inn Express, which is managed by Crown American Associates, a company owned by Pasquerilla Enterprises, also received the Torchbearer Award in 2018.
“Being awarded this highest honor for the second year in a row gives our employees an overwhelming sense of pride, and is well-deserved by every member of our team here at the Express,” said Melissa Bird, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township.
“No matter the department or position, every individual that works here takes personal ownership when it comes to making the stays of our guests positively memorable.
“By receiving this award from IHG as a direct result of our guest satisfaction scores, it shows that what we all do together, matters. We are thankful to the local businesses and families that entrust us with their travelers, and look forward to serving you for many years.”
