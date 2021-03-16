Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown is about to reopen again.
On March 26, the 159-room, full-service hotel, owned by Pasquerilla Enterprises, will begin welcoming guests and serving food and drinks at Harrigan’s Café & Wine Deck.
It closed in December around the time when, for a few days, Cambria County had the most COVID-19 cases per capita of any county in the United States with a population of 100,000 or more. The establishment previously shut its doors in the early days of the pandemic before reopening in the summer. All total, the Holiday Inn was closed for six of the past 12 months.
“I think it feels pretty good,” Pasquerilla Enterprises CEO Mark Pasquerilla said. “I think there’s a new sense of optimism in the nation. I think that people are starting to get interested in events again. It was a tough time for us because there was very little business travel.”
Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township remained opened throughout the past year.
The original plan was to open the Holiday Inn Johnstown-
Downtown at the start of April.
But 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial is scheduled to host Johnstown Tomahawks hockey games and a youth wrestling tournament the weekend of March 26-28 that are expected to bring visitors to the city.
There has also been an overall increase in people looking for reservations, according to Michael Barletta, president of Pasquerilla Enterprises.
“The reason why we’re opening back up is we are starting to see the demand,” Barletta said.
“The phone calls are starting to come in. We’re very fortunate we own two hotels in the region. And, while we were closed, we moved everybody up to the Holiday Inn Express in Richland. And that property has an uptick in occupancy. The occupancy and the demand has been increasing each week, each month, so it was enough demand now to open our bigger property in downtown.”
Barletta said Pasquerilla Enterprises, which owns the two Holiday Inns and a downtown headquarters, along with managing the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, lost about $2 million due to the pandemic.
About $900,000 was recouped through the Cambria County Non-Governmental COVID-19 Grant Program.
On a personal level, hotel workers lost their jobs twice.
“It’s been a tremendously difficult year in the hospitality, travel, tourism, meeting and events industry,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates. “There’s a real emotional part of this for us where we had to layoff a hundred employees twice in one year. We miss our employees. We miss our guests. It’s what we’re programmed to do – welcome people. And we’ve missed doing that this past year, and so we’re really encouraged and looking forward to seeing our employees and the guests again because this has been difficult on us as a company, but it’s also been difficult on us personally.”
Barletta said the plan is to bring back as many workers as necessary to get the hotel operating again and then increase the staff as demand grows.
