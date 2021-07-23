The auction to sell the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown has been rescheduled.
Bidding was set to take place next week from Monday to Wednesday, but the process will now be held in a few weeks for the property at 250 Market St. that is owned by Pasquerilla Enterprises. No firm date has been announced.
“Given summer travel, the delay in receiving third-party reports and financing options, several likely buyers have asked for additional time to tour the property, so we are extending the auction until September to accommodate their schedules,” said Mark Pasquerilla, CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises.
“Several strong buyers requested extra time, and we want to make sure that the best possible buyers are able to participate in this process. To accommodate them and their schedules, we are electing to delay the auction until September. As always, we are strongly committed to serving our customers at the Holiday Inn (Johnstown-Downtown) and promoting tourism in Cambria County.”
The 159-room, six-floor, full-service hotel, which opened in 1973, is listed at Ten-X.com. The starting bid is $1.7 million.
