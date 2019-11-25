Here are some of the events planned across the region for the holiday season:
November and ongoing
• 49th Holly Bazaar, through Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pa.
• New Day Inc. Thanksgiving Hymn Sing, 6 p.m. Sunday, Oakland United Methodist Church, 1504 Bedford St., Johnstown, Pa.; offering to benefit New Day Ministries and United Methodist Human Services.
• Ebensburg Turkey Trot, 9 a.m. Thursday, Ebensburg, Pa.; www.ebensburgrunners.org.
• Free Thanksgiving Day dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Community Room, rear of the Central City Borough Building, 314 Central Ave., Central City, Pa.; sign up at Central City Borough office or call 814-754-8290.
• Turkey Bowl flag football game to benefit Easter Seals, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Johnstown, Pa.; www.easterseals.com/wcpenna/get-involved/events/
• Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Polar Express trains, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1; Dec. 6-8; Dec. 13-15; and Dec. 20-23. For tickets, call 1-800-TRAIN50 or visit https://wmsr.com/experiences/polar-express/.
• Cumberland tree lighting, 6:30 p.m. Friday, McCoury Family Stage, downtown Cumberland, Md.
• Allegany Museum Holiday Open House, 7 p.m. Friday, Allegany Museum, 3 Pershing St., Cumberland, Md.; 301-777-7200.
• Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Garrett County (Md.) Fairgrounds Agricultural Heritage Hall; www.fotgc.org; email: info@fotgc.org.
• Frostburg Handmade Holiday Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, City Place; Frostburg First, 59 E. Main St., Frostburg, Md.; FrostburgFirst@gmail.com; 301-689-6900.
• Holiday Candlelight Tours, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15, Compass Inn Museum, 1386 Lincoln Ave., Laughlintown, Pa.; $10 for adults, $9 for seniors; $6 for children; and free for 5 and younger; 724-238-6818.
• The Blues Gathering, with Scott Jeffreys Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Venue of Merging Arts, Chestnut Street, Cambria City section of Johns-town, Pa. ; $10; 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
December
• Branson on the Road – Christmas Style, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $25, $30 and $35; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• Ethnic traditions, 5:30 p.m.Dec. 1, Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens, Pa.; $20 per person and $35 per couple; 814-445-6077 or www.somersethistoricalcenter.org.
• Frostburg tree lighting, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, St. Michael Catholic Church courtyard; 44 E. Main St., Frostburg, Md.
• Christmas Presence concert, featuring countertenor Terry Barber, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Pealer Recital Hall, Frostburg State University, 101 Braddock Road, Frostburg, Md.; $28 adult; https://frostburgtix.universitytickets.com/.
• Broadway Extravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center, 403 S. 11th St., Indiana, Pa.; $8, $10 and $12; 724-357-1313 or IUP.edu/LivelyArts.
• Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters and The Platters Holiday Hop, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5,Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $28, $38 and $48; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• “Miracle on 34th Street,” Dec. 5-22, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Cumberland (Md.) Theatre.
• Christmas in the Village, Dec. 6-7, Spruce Forest Artisan Village, 177 Casselman Road, Grantsville, Md.; 301-895-3332.
• 14th annual Dickens of a Christmas, Dec. 6-8, downtown Ebensburg, Pa.; www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
• Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $48, $58, $68, $78 and $88; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• Oldies Rock ’n’ Roll Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Venue of Merging Arts, Chestnut Street, Cambria City, Johnstown, Pa.; $10; 410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
• Storybook Holiday, games, crafts and holiday parade; 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Frostburg, Md.; Children’s Literature Centre; 301-697-3133 and clc@frostburg.edu.
• Mountain City Cookie Contest, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Hotel Gunter, Frostburg, Md.
• “White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Palace Theatre, 31 E. Main St., Frostburg, Md., 301-687-0921.
• Holiday Magic at the Museum, shows at 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Allegany Museum, 3 Pershing St., Cumberland, Md.; 301-777-7200.
• Johnstown Tomahawks against New Jersey Titans, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johns-town, Pa.; 814-536-4625 or JohnstownTomahawks.com.
• Nicholas Feast Panto dinner-theater, performing “Beauty and the Beast,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Grand Halle, Broad Street, Johnstown, Pa.; GrandHalle.com.
• “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Westmont Hilltop High School, 200 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown, Pa.; $9 and $4; 814-255-8726 or www.whsd.org.
• Christmas Home Tour, presented by Bedford County Garden Club, 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, Everett Train Station and museum, 49 W. Fifth St., Everett, Pa.; $15.
• "Symphony Steps out Community Carol Jam," with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra; 4 p.m., Dec. 7; AmeriServ Financial, downtown Johnstown; for details or to reserve a seat, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org or call 814-535-6738.
• Christmas Brasstacular, presented by River City Brass, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $25-$31 for adults; $23-$29 for seniors; $10 for students; and free for 6 and younger; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• Crawdad Joe, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Venue of Merging Arts, Chestnut Street, Cambria City, Johnstown, Pa.; $10; 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
• Fourth annual Santa Pub Crawl of Johnstown, Dec. 7, with registration from 3:15 to 4 p.m. at Turners Hall, Railroad Street, Johnstown, Pa.; $10; proceeds benefit Wishes of Christmas.
• Second annual Friendsday-Wednesday soup sale, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 11, Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johns-town, Pa.; pre-order at 814-539-7811 or 814-242-2083.
• Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13,1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pa.; $32, $48 and $67.50; 1stsummitarena.com or ticketmaster.com.
• Handel’s Messiah, by Pennsylvania Consort, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Chestnut Ridge Independent Fellowship Church, 1486 Quaker Valley Road, New Paris, Pa.; 814-733-2301 or info@paconsort.org.
• “The Nutcracker Ballet,” presented by Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Laurel Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $14, $21, $22, $28, $31 and $39; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• "The Joy of Christmas!" with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14; Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown, Pa.; tickets at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Christmas Brasstacular with the River City Brass Band, 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown, Pa.; $26 and $28; 814-269-7200, 800-846-2787 or www.upjarts.org.
• Jim Brickman – A Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown, Pa.; $45 or $49; 814-269-7200, 800-846-2787 or www.upjarts.org.
• SongWorks Christmas Show, 6 p.m. Dec. 18, Grand Halle, Broad Street, Johnstown, Pa.; GrandHalle.com.
• Johnstown Tomahawks against Jamestown Rebels, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pa.; 814-536-4625 or JohnstownTomahawks.com.
• Sara Evans Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $48, $58, $68, $78, $88 and $108; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• The Sounds of Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Palace Theater, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Pa.; $25, $30 and $35; 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
• The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, 7 p.m. Dec. 20,Grand Halle, Broad Street, Johnstown, Pa.; GrandHalle.com.
• Johnstown Tomahawks against Maine Nordiques, 7 p.m. Dec. 30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johns-town, Pa.; 814-536-4625 or JohnstownTomahawks.com.
January-February
• Disney On Ice Worlds of Enchantment, Jan. 9-12, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Napoleon Street, Johnstown, Pa.; 814-536-5156.
• “Frozen Jr.,” 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Richland Performing Arts Center, One Academic Ave., Johnstown, Pa.; $5, $8 and $10; 8147-269-0300.
• Johnstown Tomahawks against Maryland Black Bears, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johns-town, Pa.; 814-536-4625 or JohnstownTomahawks.com.
• Johnstown Tomahawks against WB Scranton, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and 7 p.m. Feb. 1, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pa.; 814-536-4625 or JohnstownTomahawks.com.
