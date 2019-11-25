The holiday season has been known to be the "the most wonderful time of the year."
And while the wintry weather, time with family and festive foods, all make for joyous occasions, the holidays can be a great time for retailers, too.
With the holidays just around the corner, here's a look at some of the top places in the region to find those perfect gifts.
Tourism officials are encouraging those looking for interesting presents to consider shopping locally – in downtowns and community business districts.
Allegany County, Md.
Whether it's chocolates, artwork, wine or a cold beer, officials in Allegany County say they have something for everybody this holiday season.
According to Allegany County tourism marketing and sales manager Jessica Palumbo, the area is fortunate to have many local entrepreneurs and artists that have settled down in the mountains to hone their crafts.
"Allegany County offers excellent holiday shopping opportunities, especially with our 'Made in Allegany County, Maryland,' products," Palumbo said.
Made in Allegany County features two breweries, 1812 Brewery and Dig Deep Brewing Co., and two wineries, Charis Winery in Cumberland and Toasted Goat Winery in Frostburg.
The list also includes coffee micro-roaster, Basecamp Coffee Co., offering bags of locally-roasted coffee from Basecamp's Greene Street storefront.
"We also have a third-generation chocolatier, McFarland Candies in Frostburg, with homemade chocolate covered pretzels, peanut butter squares, chocolate nut clusters and more," Palumbo said.
And with two state-designated Arts and Entertainment Districts in Frostburg and Cumberland, the tourism representative said there are plenty of downtown retailers and a handful of art galleries, including the Saville Gallery at the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland and Mountain City Traditional Arts in Frostburg, featuring locally and regionally made products and art.
Cambria County, Pa.
With a wide variety of affordable and unique shopping sites throughout the Greater Johnstown area, Olivia Bragdon, communications director for the Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says the area is filled with some of the best selections of gifts for family and friends.
"We have great gift shops at a lot of our attractions, including the Johnstown Flood Museum, the Heritage Discovery Center, and at the Inclined Plane – their gift shop has a ton of Johnstown memorabilia and Johnstown-themed gifts – as does Bottle Works in Cambria City," she said. "They have a lot of things that are curated by local artists, in particular they have this bangle bracelet that is my favorite gift to give people. It's a Johnstown-themed bracelet and has items like a pierogi on it, Morley's Dog, and it's just a great gift."
Bragdon also recommended area shops such as Emporium, located on Somerset Pike, which has sold unique gifts and professional crafts since 1973, and the recently opened Classic Elements, in downtown Johnstown.
"We also have Lilly Mountain Alpacas," Bragdon said. "They have a gift shop there, and she sells a lot of great stuff."
The Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau rep also noted that gift certificates to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center are a great way to attach an entertainment experience to a holiday gift.
"I think a lot of the interest in our local arts has to do with our history," Bragdon said. "There's a lot of artists that still do the pysanky eggs and some glass art. That brings people back to their childhood.
"It's all about nostalgia, and I think that people like to buy in gift shops like the Bottle Works and the Community Arts Center of Cambria County because they're getting something that reminds them of their childhood or things that are traditional to their nationality."
About 20 miles north of Johnstown, the Ebensburg area has recently seen a surge in economic development. Similar to Johnstown, Ebensburg is home to a number of specialty shops and small stores that mirror the area and it's history.
"I love to see the growth and the investment that is happening," said Danea Koss, Community Development Director for Ebensburg Borough. "I would encourage people to come downtown, and maybe get some lunch or some dinner, and then just hit a couple of these shops.
"There are a few retail stores in the downtown, still," she said. "We try to highlight our antique shop, High Street Emporium. And then we've got a comic book store and of course our specialty fitness and running store, Up-N-Running."
Somerset County, Pa.
Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, says personal experiences are this year's hottest items.
"Experience-driven gifts are growing in so much more popularity, and that's kind of who we are with the outdoor recreation venues that we have," Aldom said. "Buying a tubing or skiing experience, a biking experience on the Great Allegheny Passage, or tickets to the local venues.
"I think these things are unique to our area, and I think it tells a lot about our area."
Aldom said retail shopping in Somerset County is like taking a tour back in time.
With the area's array of specialty shops, the Chamber director said shoppers can find that unique gift or perfect treasure while getting a local history lesson from a shop owner.
"Merchant Village on North Center Avenue was created a year or two ago," he said. "It's a big shop that basically offers all kinds of Somerset County-made crafted products. It's a really cool place.
"The big stores like Amazon are fine and well. But when you look local, you'll find something special that's usually unique."
